Discipline officers, says magistrate

A MAGISTRATE has urged the National Capital District police command to take disciplinary action against officers who do not provide exhibits to court.

“Too many cases involving drugs and firearms have been adjourned and struck out because the police incharge of the case fails to produce court exhibits,” Boroko District Court magistrate Laura Kuvi said yesterday.

She said this after striking out the case of two men charged separately with being in possession of drugs, because there was no court exhibit.

John Ane and Anderson Gibson were allegedly found being in possession of having five rolls and 108 packs of marijuana respectively in the National Capital District

“It is about time National Capital District Met Supt Ben Turi starts disciplining arresting officers who do not produce court exhibits,” Kuvi said.

Meanwhile, the magistrate commended the Boroko Police Station for upgrading the police cells. It will be opened tomorrow.

Kuvi said the new cells would be a “relief” for the police and the courts in processing offenders.

