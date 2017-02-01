Disciplined forces to lead Apec security

THE police and defence forces will take the lead role in providing security for the 2018 Apec summit, Commissioner of Police Gari Baki says.

Baki said he was satisfied with the progress.

He yesterday joined Australian Minister for Justice and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on Counter-Terrorism Michael Keenan at the opening of the Apec Joint Security Task Force headquarters at Morauta House yesterday.

Baki said there were changes taking place, including the joint security task force headquarters being reconstructed.

Baki said the work undertaken by AFP was a result of the gap analysis which had been done.

“I have requested specifically for that to be conducted. The training and the work that is directed towards preparing the RPNGC for the Apec is based on the analysis that has been done,” he said.

“The training has been redirected to take care of our capabilities we are lacking to build us so that we provide a secure environment for the Apec leaders when they get here in 2018.”

Baki said the Australian Defence Force and the Federal Police were assisting the PNG disciplined forces.

“We express our appreciation for the support that has been given so far,” he said.

“We are well in tune in our preparations and we are also giving the assurance to the world that come 2018, PNG will be ready to host Apec.”

