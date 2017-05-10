Disciplined forces to provide security

By NICHOLAS SIREO

MORE than 500 officers from the three disciplined forces will provide security during the national election in Morobe.

Morobe Police Commander Augustine Wampe said 391 police officers will be supported by a response unit which includes 40 mobile squads, 40 from the Defence Force and 30 from Correctional Services.

“We will operate according to the Northern Command plan and we will shift police officers from one district to another to avoid nepotism. Officers serving in an area for too long might do things in favour of certain candidates, so they will be moved to avoid that,” he said.

Wampe thankedAssistant Commissioner of Police in Northern Region Peter Guinness for creating this strategy so that police officers can do their work without fear or favour.

“We have also identified high-risk areas in the province and our response team will be deployed there to prevent any aggression or violence that might disrupt the general election,” he said.

He said that some of the high-risk areas are Sialum in Tewai-Siassi, Pindiu in Finschaffen and Markham.

“Last year there was a big fight in Markham where 10 men were killed and the enemy tribes have not reconciled yet, therefore we will deploy our response team there,” he said.

Wampe said there might be arms build-up in these high risk areas therefore the response team will be fully operational to counter that.

“Apart from that we will have five police officers in each polling booth compared to the past where we only had one man to one booth,” he said.

