Disciplined forces told to work together

Deputy Police Commissioner and Chief of Operations Jim Andrews has challenged members of the three disciplined forces who attended a public order management course this week to work together.

He told officers from the army, police and prisons last week at McGregor police barracks in Port Moresby that in the past public order was an integral part of the disciplined forces.

“In preparation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting, the disciplined forces need to cooperate in terms of training and exercises to build and strengthen the command and control elements in the joint operations,” Andrews said.

“Back then, public order management training had been an integral part of the disciplined forces.”

Andrews added that in other countries interest groups tended to take advantage of such high-profile events to raise their concerns with protest marches, so Papua New Guinea must be prepared.

He said that the course was being revived to upskill officers in public order management.

He also challenged the participants to take the training and exercise seriously.

“You are the fortunate ones selected to undergo this intense training and I expect the best outcome from you,” Andrews said.

“You must set the benchmark for the other trainings that will follow suit.”

Andrews also thanked the Australian government and the Australian Federal Police for their support in terms of funding and sharing skills and knowledge.

