Disconnections prompt bill payments

By JAMES GUMUNO

PEOPLE owing money to Water PNG in Mt Hagen are starting to pay their bills after a disconnection exercise was carried out.

Water PNG Limited is owed more than K1.5 million in outstanding rates.

Team leader James Thomas said they were expecting more people to come and pay their bills this week.

Thomas said the disconnection exercise would continue in all the 17 sections of the city.

Defaulters include government agencies, business houses and residents.

“I want to appeal to the people living on their customary land and getting water supply such as in Baisu, Dobel, and Tega to pay their bills on time.

“Otherwise, we will disconnect the service we are providing,” he said.

Thomas also advised headmasters of schools in the city to pay up their bills before leaving for the Christmas holidays.

He said some schools had outstanding bills.

Like this: Like Loading...