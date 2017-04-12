Discuss PNG resource industry, says Kassman

THE indigenous ownership of resources is a big and developing topic which needs to be discussed, PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum vice-president Richard Kassman (pictured) says.

He made the statement during the PNG Chamber of Mines and Petroleum Communications workshop yesterday.

“To understand the change in political aspirations of our people, and the subject of indigenous ownership of resources, is a big and a developing discussion, and a developing desire and aspiration of a lot of people. We as Papua New Guineans must not be afraid to confront that discussion.

“This is not unique to Papua New Guinea. This is common right around the world and in some other resource countries,” Kassman said.

The two-day workshop was focused on giving the media a better understanding of the mining and petroleum sectors.

The topics included media writing, social media options and opportunities, crisis management plus presentations from project operations.

“Over those years, sessions on licensing, legislation, social development, royalty payments and project updates were presented to the media,” Kassman said.

“While we have seen some improvements in the reporting on the resource sector, the chamber is very much aware that we must continue to play a role in ensuring that journalists are consistently helped to better understand the PNG resource industry.

