More discussion needed on rise in fee

THE Government sponsored constitutional amendment to section 103 of the Constitution to increase the nomination fee from K1000 to K10,000 needs proper consultation.

The reasons given by the Prime Minister for this massive increase were to eliminate the “traim luck candidates” and that it would bring additional revenue for the Electoral Commission to meet the costs of the forthcoming general elections.

The winning candidates will be refunded while the rest of the money will go to the commission.

The onus is now on us the voters to change our mindset on how we see the elections and politics in Papua New Guinea.

Let us all say no to lamb flaps, beer, fuel, pig and bribery money from the rich intending candidates who want to get into parliament to become richer.

Trems Gaindus, Via email

