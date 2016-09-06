Disease outbreak could affect poultry supply, official says

By HELEN TARAWA

THE impact of a large-scale disease outbreak in PNG’s poultry industry is potentially catastrophic, Poultry Industry Association president Stanley Leahy says.

Leahy said this when responding to questions relating to a ban on imported poultry products to PNG.

He told The National that policies that protected the country from foreign pests and diseases was helpful to local farmers.

Two major supermarkets in Port Moresby confirmed that they were not importing poultry products as a result of the ban.

Another two supermarkets said they were not aware of the ban.

Leahy said the poultry industry was one of the largest small-to-medium enterprise sectors in PNG.

He said last year, PNG strengthened its biosecurity protocols in line with international standards to reduce the risk of foreign poultry diseases entering the country.

The PNG poultry industry is working closely with the National Agriculture Quarantine Investigation Authority to achieve the goal.

“We thank the Government for its commitment to achieve this goal. PNG’s freedom from the world’s worst poultry diseases is vital for local farmers and consumers,” Leahy said.

“Disease incursions have the potential to cripple supply of poultry and increase the cost of production to the consumer’s detriment.

“The economic consequences for PNG of poor biosecurity are significant.

“Not only is disease incursion expensive to control but it also affects PNG’s export opportunities.”

Leahy said the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics estimated that the total loss from a significant disease outbreak would amount to about K117 million (A$50 million) per annum for Australia.

He said prevention through strong was far cheaper than trying to contain a disease outbreak.

Leahy said stricter biosecurity policies had not affected the price of poultry products.

“Average prices of domestic poultry have reduced since the ban was introduced but farmers still face challenges in poor power and transport infrastructure which create high costs of production,” he said.

Related