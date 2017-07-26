Disgusted TV viewer

I WAS disgusted to see heads of government departments and statutory bodies as well as MPs chewing betel nut when on television while the whole of Papua New Guinea and the world look on.

This is especially during interviews which are aired on TV.

Many organisations do not allow their employees to have stained teeth, yet we see these people in high office chewing and having filthy mouths for all to see.

Please clean and wash your mouth before going on air.

I think reporters also have a duty of care and responsibility to inform these people before interviewing them to clean their mouth.

For goodness sake, be professional and display exemplary behaviour.

Chew at home and at your free time.

If you chew during your lunch break then have the courtesy to thoroughly clean your mouth and teeth before returning to work.

Mindful Mouth

Like this: Like Loading...