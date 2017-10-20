Disorder affecting operations, Exxon says

DEVELOPER ExxonMobil is unable to have pipes and equipment for the Angore pipeline project in Hela delivered because Trans Wonderland Ltd has stopped operation there due to violence in the area.

An Exxon spokesperson said that violence and lawlessness along the Mendi to Tari section of the Highlands Highway was affecting operations in the oil and gas projects in Hela and Southern Highlands.

One of the major transport and logistics companies, Trans Wonderland, which provides transport and logistics support services to ExxonMobil, had stood down all its trucks since Oct 5 for safety.

“PNG LNG operations at the Hides Gas Conditioning Plant are continuing with no material impacts,” the spokesperson said.

“But work on the Angore pipeline project has been affected.”

The spokesperson said safety and security of the workforce and those who provided services to their business was a priority and they were hoping that interventions would be made by responsible authorities to ensure there was normalcy and transport companies could resume operations.

“We appreciate the support we are receiving from all our transportation providers to help us manage the impacts to our business.”

Larry Andagali, the managing director for Trans Wonderland, said earlier that his workers were held up at gunpoint and robbed apart from all the harassment they faced.

Andagali appealed to the Government to declare a state of emergency along the Mendi to Tari section of the highway.

