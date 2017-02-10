Displaced persons have rights

By NAOMI WASE

IT is the role of the Government to take charge of internally displaced persons, according to the Secretary for Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, Dickson Guina.

Speaking on behalf of his minister, Deputy Prime Minister Sir Leo Dion at a land and property rights forum for internally displaced persons (IDPs) yesterday in Port Moresby, Guina said every Papua New Guinean citizen must enjoy peace and freedom to exercise their human rights despite the risks.

The forum was organised by the PNG office of the International Ogranisation of Migration (IOM).

“Papua New Guinea is prone to various natural and man-made hazards that include earthquakes, volcanoes, tsunamis, droughts, floods, cyclones, sea level rise resulting in climate change and societal crisis,” Guina said.

He said the impacts of such hazards often led to destruction of shelters and human settlements affecting vulnerable groups such as children, women and people living with disability.

“Papua New Guinea, being a proud member of the Pacific Islands Forum, we have participated in the discussions on solutions to the challenges of climate change at the 2015 Paris Climate Conference.”

He said effects of climate change as well as other natural and man-made disasters were all factors that could lead to migration

“There are discussions in the Government of PNG to work on a national policy to prepare and respond to displacement which will address issues of land access for IDP resettlement, legal land ownership, access to documentation and urban planning.”

He said the forum would help the development of this policy, raise awareness on issue of land rights and the needs of IDPs “and help us work together on durable solutions for Internally displace persons.

