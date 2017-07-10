Disruptions delaying counting in NCD

By HELEN TARAWA

Scrutineers have continued to disrupt counting at the National Capital District regional counting base.

Counting for the two open electorates started at the weekend but Moresby North-East is yet to begin.

Election manager Alwyn Jimmy told The National that they had not followed the plan for counting, resulting in constant delays.

“People are calling and asking when we would finish counting, but we are not able to give them the exact time because our plans have been disrupted by the scrutineers,” Jimmy said.

“But we are trying our best, working very hard to get it done.”

Jimmy said after four days of counting, they were concentrating on counting the ballot boxes for Northwest.

Jimmy said scrutineers objected to the counting process so they were now following electorate by electorate.

“We are aiming to complete all the ballot boxes for Moresby West before we move onto the South and East electorates.

“Initially, we started off with counting from each of the electorates but the scruitinners asked that we concentrate on one then we cover the other two electorates,” Jimmy said.

He said North West and South had started counting at the weekend and were continuing.

North East has not started because candidates were refusing to accept the returning officer.

“I am yet to confirm that detail at the moment but that is the report that they have given me,” Jimmy said.

“We have 360 boxes for NCD regional while the other three electorates have fewer than 200 boxes each.”

Jimmy said their plan was to have 12 to 14 boxes per shift but scrutineers were refusing to have certain boxes counted.

“They are saying is that those boxes were not coming from polling places that they were assigned to.

“We are counting those boxes that have been sent out from our central office. I would have wanted to complete it within days but the scrutineers are

forcing us to stop and not to open certain boxes.

“If only we had gone by our plan, we would have reached 200 boxes by now. We are up to 41.”

