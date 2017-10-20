Dissatisfaction over promotional texts

I write to express my dissatisfaction with the multiple promotional text messages which I have been receiving lately from Digicel.

Earlier this month, I began to receive a message about the Digicel man-of-honour awards 2017.

I began to feel dissatisfied as the same message was popping up in my mobile phone almost daily.

I do not necessarily need to see the same text message popping up on my screen multiple time, because by then, I begin to feel that the value of the message diminishes.

Not only that, it litters my inbox.

By the time I receive the fifth or sixth message, I realise that all the messages become a thread of junk.

The issue has been annoying and I request the ‘bigger better network’ to rectify this problem.

Ensure that to your bigger network becomes better and user-friendly.

Mike Haro

Like this: Like Loading...