Distribute development fairly across the nation

LATELY I have been following the distribution and development of the infrastructure in the country.

It is truly an unfair and unwise decision to allocate K89 million to Alotau-East Cape road by the Government.

Before going further, I am not from the mentioned areas or supporting either sides but commenting as a nationalist.

As a simple guy to think rationally of how to use this fund, it is borrowed money from the World Bank which will be repaid.

According to this scenario, the funds should be used by funding the economic corridor roads like Wau/Bulolo, Lae Madang and Highlands Highway.

This will enable smooth flow of service delivery to the already booming economy that is contributing to national purse.

Through this analogy, funds used will be recouped and loan serviced. National leaders supposed to be thinking along that rational manner to properly manage and transform this beautiful nation.

The government is talking about prudent and fiscal management but the actions do not reflect that.

Currently, this is not the case for the Government through Charles Abel and Francis Awesa as the two collaborated ministers responsible for the identification and allocation.

Have stating that Alotau – East Cape proposed road is a good initiative but it is not the right timing as the country is facing a financial crisis currently.

Therefore, that infrastructure should be deferred to a later development budget when the country gone passed the turbulence of financial crisis.

Instead, that K89 million should be used and fund Lae roads especially, Unitech-Bumayong, Milfordhaven and Bulolo Menyamya roads as argued by the Lae and Bulolo MPs.

Yes it is very true that Alotau – East Cape road does not have clear justification compared to Lae and Bulolo roads as genuine.

Going to the political point of view, it is this time of the year or period where current MPs who will be squandering public funds for political gains.

The so-called last minute work as referred to will only lead to corrupt, poor workmanship, substandard and incomplete projects or rather failed projects.

To emphasise further, those funds for those projects are not the MPs money but it is the people’s money where people should make members of Parliament to be accountable for those funds appropriated.

It has been noted that some projects are implemented towards election periods then half complete.

It is always the case when the sitting MP won back the seat, that project will be left unattended to for another two to three years before it can be completed.

However, if a sitting MP losses, that incomplete project will be abandoned forever which a total waste of people’s funds.

To conclude, all public funds meant for infrastructure development in the nation must go through vigorous process before awarding.

Ethical process must be adhered to and factors considered should be weighed out on a balance scale before decisions are reached and made accordingly.

The process should not be manipulated or bulldozed in any way regardless of power or fame.

Fairness and equal distribution of infrastructure should be encouraged across the nation to see a healthy and balance growth.

Kitz Supaini,

Lae