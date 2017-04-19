Distribute fellowship, study time fairly: GG

GOVERNOR-General Bob Dadae has encouraged students to balance their time between fellowship and studies.

Dadae addressed hundreds of students during the Lutheran Students Easter Bible camp at the Gabmazung Lutheran Primary school at Gabsongkeg village in Huon Gulf, Morobe.

He said sometimes students committed too much time on fellowship and neglected their studies.

Dadae said the country wanted capable young leaders who were committed to God.

“You have made a right choice to attend this Easter camp and celebrate Christ’s resurrection,” he said.

Dadae urged students to put God first in their lives and to remain faithful to him, as in Him all things were possible.

He encouraged students to study hard and ask God to help them.

Students from 71 primary and tertiary institutions attended the camp.

The Lutheran students from Unitech, University of Goroka, Lutheran, Lae-Unitech, and Gaubin School of Nursing, Madang, Jiwaka, Chimbu and Balob Teachers College, and Polytechnic institute attended along with primary and secondary school students attended the camp.

