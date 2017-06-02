Distribution of 180,000 condoms to ease shortage

A TOTAL of 178,000 condoms will be distributed across the country from today, Deputy Health Secretary Dr Paison Dakulala says.

Dakulala said the condoms were bought by the health department in partnership with National Aids Council Secretariat (NACS) and Population Services International (PSI) at a cost of K58,000.

“These are condoms of quality and in quantity,” Dakulala said.

“It’s for free for everyone and no one is to sell these condoms.”

He said 5.7 million condoms were still at the Murray Barracks warehouse in Port Moresby and negotiations were being made for their release. Hopefully they can be distributed in a week’s time.

“When the funding mechanism are addressed through the National AIDS Council, we would be able to facilitate the process to deliver the rest of the condoms throughout the country.”

Council manager Tony Lupiwa said the condoms would be distributed firstly to high-burden regions like in the Highlands, Mamose and National Capital District.

“We have acute shortage of condoms,” he said.

“There aren’t many condoms available so we are putting our people at risk, especially during the election time.

“That’s why it’s critical for us to make condoms available, especially in the campaign houses and other areas where people are congregating.

“We are thankful for PSI for providing us with condoms, it may last us for two months or three months.

“NACS have already approved the funding for the condoms at Murray Barracks and we are hoping that in the next two weeks those condoms will be available.”

