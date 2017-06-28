Distribution of ballot papers and schedules raise concerns

By ZACHERY PER

EASTERN Highlands provincial returning officer Ikiso Kosonama has told a group of Goroka Open candidates that the distribution of ballot papers and polling schedules were done according to the updated 2017 common roll.

The candidates led by former Goroka MP Thompson Harokaqveh claimed that the number of ballots did not correspond to the number of registered voters.

He accused the Electoral Commission of depriving some voters of their rights to cast their votes.

Joining him were candidates Henry Ame, Tom Nunue, Jeffery Sasuo and Elijah Omae.

“The Electoral Commission made a big publicity for free and fair election.

“But by supplying less ballot papers to polling stations than the number of voters, you are failing in what you have been preaching,” Harokaqveh said.

Kosonama said since some polling teams had started conducting polling, those left out could vote the next day. But he said the majority of Goroka candidates wanted polling to be completed before 6pm.

Kosonama said the misunderstanding arose because the rolls and polling schedules were not publicised through public notice boards and copied to candidates.

“All documents including common rolls and polling schedules are produced in Port Moresby and are gazetted and are legal documents.

“Any breaches are illegal. I accept your concerns and assured that there will be no more delays,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...