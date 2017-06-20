Distributor donates medical supplies to Health Dept

SUPREME Pharma Limited has given 181 boxes of medical supplies, including medicines, to the Department of Health to help ease the shortage of supplies in public hospitals and health centres nationwide.

Supreme Pharma has been a distributor of medical supplies in the country for more than a decade.

Health Secretary Pascoe Kase said medical supplies were being sent to hospitals in Mount Hagen in Western Highlands, Kundiawa in Chimbu, Alotau in Milne Bay, Modilon in Madang and Angau in Lae.

He said the “urgent” shipments will continue until all hospitals have sufficient stock.

He said the Health Department was being assisted in this exercise to meet the medicine shortfalls by major medical supply firms and business partners.

Like this: Like Loading...