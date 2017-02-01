District allocates school fees

THE Koroba-Lake Kopiago District Development Authority has allocated K1.5 million for the school fees of its students attending colleges and universities here and abroad.

The authority chairman and MP Philip Undialu said it was more than the amounts allocated in past years because of the increase in requests from parents, guardians and students.

“The idea is to relieve struggling parents and guardians in these difficult economic conditions currently facing the country,” he said.

Undialu said in the past four years, the District Development Authority – formerly the Joint District Planning and Budget Priority Committee – had been spending between K700,000 and K1 million on school fees.

“I’m sad to see that even the well head owners from the PNG LNG project are struggling to pay school fees for their children,” he said.

“They have yet to receive their landowner benefits prescribed under the project agreement.”

Undialu called on resources developers such as Oil Search, ExxonMobil and the Porgera Joint Venture to re-introduce the school scholarship schemes to assist students from the resource-rich area.

“I’m urging students, parents and guardians to bring their acceptance letters, quotations from schools and respective school accounts to the district office in Koroba and see the district administrator and his team,” he said.

He said the 2017 academic year started this week.

Undialu said parents, guardians and students must present themselves quickly to the district administration this week with the requested documents.

