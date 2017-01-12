District authorities urged to address law, order issues

THE nine district development authorities in Morobe have been urged to ensure that funding for law and order budgeted through their services improvement programme is used for its purpose.

Police commander Augustine Wampe said MPs, district administrators and DDA members should address law and order in the districts because the national election is a few months’ away.

“We cannot ignore the fact that innocent people are suffering at the hands of culprits with hidden motives,” Wampe said.

Wampe was responding to the breakdown of law and order in Menyamya resulting in killings.

“It is our duty and business to instill trust and confidence in people’s welfare and well-being. Therefore law and order should be given priority to ensure everything runs smoothly,” Wampe said.

Wampe said Menyamya MP Benjamin Philip, DDA chief executive officer Miseck Wawongo and the district management team were responsible for the breakdown in law and order in the districts.

He said they could send officers into the districts but they needed accommodation, offices, lock-ups and logistical support which the districts must provide.

Wawongo said the DDA had budgeted for five police quarters currently under construction.

It also budgeted K20,000 to send to the Lae police to investigate the killings.

Another K20,000 has been allocated to rehabilitate the lock-up previously used as a jail.

