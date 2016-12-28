District authority to help fund reopening of airport

THE people of Ioma in Northern will soon have their airstrip opened thanks to funding from the Sohe district development authority.

Sohe MP and Minister for Community Development Delilah Gore told The National that reopening the Ioma airstrip was among the priority projects in her district.

“Our people are risking their lives travelling down the flooding Mamba River and women and children have to travel the open sea to get to Kikiri beach to make it to Popondetta town.

“We would like to see the airstrip open soon so people can travel by air to Popondetta to get services,” Gore said. Last Friday, Gore visited the area in a helicopter and thanked the people who had taken their own initiative to clean the airstrip.

“We landed at Iaudari 2, the village next to Ioma station,” Gore said.

“Since September, people from the surrounding villages had been cleaning the airstrip which had been closed for a long time.

“They wanted the airstrip to be opened and they took the initiative to start work so my trip there was to thank them for their efforts.

“We had officers on the ground who arranged for the airstrip to be cleaned and we had more than 15 groups that cleaned the airstrip.

“We are working closely with civil aviation to ensure that the airstrip is opened soon.”

Scoping work for the re-opening of the airstrip was carried out this year.

The project is estimated at K80,000.

