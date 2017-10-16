District to become shareholder of market

PEOPLE from the Huhu LLG in Alotau district, Milne Bay, will soon become shareholders of a stevedoring company, according to Alotau MP Charles Abel.

Speaking in Alotau recently, Abel who is Treasurer and Deputy Prime Minister, said the district was nearing the conclusion of an agreement with the company in which the Huhu people would own 30 per cent.

The ownership, as Abel highlighted was among a list of things the Alotau district was doing to empower people at the district level.

“I’m pleased to empower the Huhu LLG,” he said.

“Through this market (new temporary market), a lot of money will go back to the Huhu people.

“These (Huhu) people are owners of the Alotau town and surrounding areas.

“They will make money through this new market, they will get a new chamber shortly.”

Abel also went to the eastern tip of Alotau district where he opened a new teacher’s house for the primary school recently.

Speaking at the opening of the house, he said: “East Cape Primary School has received K50,000 from the district. The United Church has received K20,000, the ward has received the solar project worth K500, 000 and I believe we gave a dinghy to East Cape and also an ambulance.

“We tried to do the water project but we have issues with the landowners.

“This is the impact of DSIP is at the ground level.”

