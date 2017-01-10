District to benefit from new health centre

PEOPLE living in the Lai Valley local level government in Mendi-Munihu district will benefit from a new K20,000 health centre opened last Saturday.

LLG president Jack Saul said the Divine Mercy sub-health centre at Kolpadu village would benefit the 20,000 people in the LLG who had to travel to the Mendi Hospital to seek medical treatment.

He said the health centre which would be looked after by the Catholic Church had rooms for delivery, outpatients, family planning and store.

The construction of the health centre was assisted by the purchase of a K56,000 saw mill which provided timber. Locals provide timber and labour.

Saul said the LLG was divided into four – Lower Lai, Central, Kolpadu and Homdu.

“In Lower Lai, the LLG funded K10,000 to complete a sub health center. In Central Lai, K30,000 was for the construction of two homes for health workers,” he said.

“In Homdu, K10,000 was allocated for a health centre staff house which the Mineral Resource Development Corporation funded.”

He said an old aid post was renovated for K10,000.

He hopes to receive some counter funding from the DDA or the government.

The Mendi-Munihu district development authority chief executive officer James Embiap thanked Saul and its administration.

