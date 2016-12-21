District boosts education plan

By VICKY BAUNKE

THE Stretim Youth Stretim PNG (SYSPNG) education programme run by Exodus Management, a Lae-based non-governmental organisation was given a boost by the Lae district administration.

The administration gave K100,000 to the programme to run a summit and develop its back-to-school project.

Advocates of the illiterate youths in Lae and other centres wore black on Monday to demonstrate to the people and government the policy gap in the education system that has resulted in the increasing number of unemployed youths in the country.

Exodus Management executive director Noah Ariku said the purpose of the demonstration was to bring to the attention of politicians, public servants, the private sector, churches, NGOs and community leaders the fate of illiterate youths that are left out of the formal education system.

“Papua New Guinea needs a new act of parliament, a new education policy and a new education curriculum to rescue it from the debt trap, high taxes, high inflation, chronic cashflow problem, high crime rate and widespread poverty,” Ariku said.

“Providing education to these youths is the solution.”

