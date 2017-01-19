District to complete roll update this week

THE common roll update exercise for the three local level governments in the Tewae-Siassi district of Morobe is expected to completed this week.

The update in Sialum mainland and Siassi Islands which started on Monday is expected to be completed next week.

The District Development Authority chief executive office Billy Amakua told the National that K500,000 had been allocated for the exercise.

However, due to cash flow problem, only K100,000 was available with K30,000 allocated to each LLG and K10,000 to the Returning Officer (RO) for logistic purposes.

Amakua said hiccups in appointments of officers were resolved amicably.

He said the delay was due to the burning of the Wasu LLG office where the roll update documents were kept.

“However, we have managed after acquiring adequate roll update documents, accessed required funding, conducted trainings in the last two weeks to enhance ward enrollment committees,” he said.

“But our target is Jan 31 to end the roll update exercise and submit all relevant data to the provincial electoral manager Simon Soheke for proper recording.”

Three suspects were arrested in relation to the burning of the Wasu LLG office.

