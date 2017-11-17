District to discuss how to spend K2 million

THE North Fly District Development Authority is expected to discuss the break-up of its projected K2 million budget for the district.

North Fly MP James Donald, pictured, who is also the chairman, said the K2 million budget was in anticipation of the receipt of K1 million before the end of the year.

Top on the 10 expenditure items are the construction of the road from Sisimakam to Hawenai (K1million), shipment of the medical equipment for Kiunga and Rumginae Hospitals from Rotary Australia (K100,000), airfare subsidies into the remote airstrips (K300,000), North Fly nursing and community health workers leave fare issues (K50,000), teachers leave fare issues (K50,000), police operation (K50,000) and defence operation (K50,000).

The DDA will have its second board meeting on Nov 28 at the Ningerum station in the Ningerum Local Level Government.

The DDA plans to hold meetings at the six local level governments to restore the people’s trust and confidence in the district administration.

Like this: Like Loading...