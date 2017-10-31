District gets K55,000 backing from authority

Ijivitari district development authority has given K55, 000 to Anglican Church-run St Margaret’s School of Nursing and St Margaret’s Oro Bay District Health Centre.

The bulk of K50,000 goes to sustain school operations for the rest of this year, while K5000 goes towards purchase of drugs.

Acting principal Sr Dabik Suari acknowledged Ijivitari DDA for its assistance as the school was on the verge of closing.

She said both school and the hospital operated on support grants from the Anglican Church, Australian government and other development partners.

However, these funds were inadequate to sustain its operations.

School board member Juliet Soweni thanked Ijivitari MP Richard Masere for responding at this crucial time.

She stressed the importance of community health workers.

“Community health workers commit their lives to serve under very difficult circumstances,” Soweni said.

“They therefore need the support of relevant authorities.”

Masere said under his leadership, all development needs of institutions in Ijivitari would be prioritised and captured in its five-year development plan.

He also pledged a sea ambulance for the health centre to serve the maritime areas of Northern.

