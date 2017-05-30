District head and family attacked

BULOLO district administrator Tae Gwambelek and his family were attacked by unknown people when they were returning from Lae on Saturday.

No one was injured but their vehicle was damaged.

Gwambelek said the incident occurred at the corner of Jabanardi Trading and St Peters Primary School bridge at about 7pm.

“I am a simple public servant, similar to all other public servants who serve the government and leaders of the day and I have no affiliation or political motives,”he said.

“Whoever is elected as a leader, I will still serve under him or her.”

Gwambelek urged the public and election candidates not to incite problems or harass or intimidation people.

“Never use election campaigns as your ethnic battlefield because election is the legitimate democracy process of the State enshrined in the Constitution for people to vote for their leaders without fear and favour every five years,” he said.

“The best place to resolve disputes and arguments is in the courtroom and not on the streets at night.”

Gwambelek said the people who attacked him escaped.

