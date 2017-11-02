District has high hopes of successful conference

THE East Simbu District of the Evangelical Lutheran Church is gearing up to host the church’s 31st biannual synod in January next year.

Although it may be a difficult task for the new church district the organising committee and members of the congregation are determined to make it a success.

The chairman of the organising committee, Mangre Kaugla, said they were preparing in advance to stage the synod at Mogl village, 3km east of Kundiawa town.

He said they have started receiving registrations from delegates from all 16 districts in the country and expect over 10,000 to attend.

Kaugla said each circuit under East Simbu District has contributed K5000 towards the event but the committee needs at least K1 million to successfully host the week-long event.

“Apart from the circuits’ contributions and proceeds from other fundraising activities we still need donations from faithful and other sources to beef up our budget,” Kaugla said.

He said they have already built a grandstand for the occasion at the cost of over K70,000 at Mogl village.

National church council member and East Simbu District technical adviser Bareme Yopa has appealed to the public to contribute both cash and kind towards the event.

ELCPNG East Simbu District separated from Simbu District in 2006 when membership of the church increased in the province.

East Simbu District administers circuits and congregations in Sinasina-Yongomugl, Chuave and parts of Gumine in Chimbu and Daulo in Eastern Highlands.

