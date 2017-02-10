District hospital to partner with PIH

THE Kwikila District Hospital in Central will be restored with fulltime doctors and medical equipment, Pacific International Hospital (PIH) chief executive officer Col Sandeep Shaligram says.

Shaligram said PIH had entered into a public-private partnership to manage the hospital at the request of the Rigo district development authority and the Central government to address the current status of the hospital.

“Currently, the district hospital is functioning at a sub-optimal level, with no doctors deployed and with limited resources,” Shaligram said yesterday.

“This collaboration with an established healthcare provider like PIH will improve the standard of healthcare services.

“As part of the public-private partnership, PIH will deploy full time doctors, trained medical staff and equipment for providing high quality healthcare.”

Shaligram made it clear that no medical fees would be charged, in response to concerns from locals on social media on the possibility of patients having to pay expensive medical fees under the new management.

“As far as the local population is concerned, the healthcare for them remains absolutely free of charge and so much better than that existing now,” Shaligram said.

He also said the agreement was for a year and would be renewed if found satisfactory.

The pilot project would be in operation for the three months.

“PIH has already assigned a full time doctor and nurse for the unit and our team has already done surveys and is in the middle of renovating important sections of the hospital,” Shaligram told The National.

Kwikila hospital had not been fully operational in recent times because of issues with doctors and medical drugs.

