District invests in education

YANGORU-Saussia district in East Sepik is making a new start with its investment in education, local MP Richard Maru says.

Maru made this known during the graduation ceremony of Yangoru Secondary School recently.

A total of 244 Grade 10 and 110 Grade 12 students graduated with flying colours in the school’s biggest graduation ceremony so far.

“The district is taking a holistic approach to the education sector by investing in all levels of education,” he said.

“Our plan is that every year, over 200 students from Yangoru-Saussia should go to universities and colleges, not one or five students like it is to date.”

He said Kusambuk Primary School would take in its first grade nine students next year and construction on the new West Yangoru High School would begin soon when materials arrive from China.

“In the next few years, district will host four high and secondary schools and new junior high schools,” Maru said.

He said the new schools and the upgrades would result in a total of 12000 students going through Grade 12 every year. Maru said Yangoru Secondary School was also one of the best performing schools in the past but this was not the case today. The school’s standard has dropped.

He said only issue in the achievement of good academic results was the way schools were managed as well as the performances and behaviour of teachers. If teachers are committed, it will reflect on the students’ performances.

“This year, the National Government gave K400,000 to to build its facilities. By 2018, this school will be converted to a boarding school.”

