District invests in education

By ZACHERY PER

DAULO district in Eastern Highlands has invested more than K6 million in developing basic education infrastructure this year, according to Daulo MP Ron Ganarafo.

He revealed the district’s priority in developing human resources when he opened a new double classroom at Wairapo Primary School in upper Asaro on Tuesday this week.

Ganarafo said the double classroom was constructed at a cost of K249,000 and was built by local contractor Solar-Laits Constructions.

He called on the people to look after the classrooms and teachers.

Chief executive officer of Daulo District Development Authority Ipa Seke said under his leadership, Daulo district constructed 14 school buildings in Lower Asaro, Upper Asaro and Watabung LLG areas.

He said education received the largest slice of the district budget – total K3.7 million.

Other schools who missed out this year will benefit next year.

Seke said the largest amount of K800,000 was given to Daulo High School and K1.5 million was spent on tertiary students’ school fee assistance for Daulo students attending tertiary institutions.

He said students attending private schools received K100,000 in school fee assistance.

District education adviser Sama Tobby thanked MP Ganarafo and his DDA for prioritising education in Daulo district this year.

He called on the people of Daulo to respect the schools when they have problems among themselves.

Wairapo Primary School was established in 1959 under the colonial administration.

Ganarafo, a pioneer student of the school, said that he was happy to give something back to his former school.

Related