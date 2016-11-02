District launches SME programme

MORE than 10,000 people were at Kaigunua village near Chuave station last week to witness the launching of the Chuave district small to medium enterprise programme.

Chuave MP Wera Mori said the SME was initiated by the Government to empower people through small business activities.

“You must appreciate what the Government is doing for you and reciprocate the trust and understanding by being subservient and honest in the way you invest the funds,” Mori said.

Gazelle MP Malakai Tabar, who was invited by Mori to the event, encouraged the recipients to practice discipline and accountability in how they spend public funds.

Mori said K4m from the district services improvement programme would be distributed in the next few days to people in the district.

