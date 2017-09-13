District performs well, says Davis

AUSTRALIAN High Commissioner Bruce Davis says given the competitiveness of the incentive fund, a remote district such as Pomio has performed well to benefit from a K3.5 million project.

He was speaking yesterday at Palmalmal in Pomio during the ground breaking ceremony of an incentive fund project for Palmalmal Secondary School.

Davis said the school would benefit from the funding from the Australian government to improve school infrastructure, including eight new classrooms, two science laboratories, two ablution blocks, science equipment and learning resources and work on gender equality.

“I hope we can see finished products before too many months,” he said. “The project itself is a great example of great collaboration between Australia and Papua New Guinea that has made a contribution. But alongside that is the Pomio DDA also contributing and that is significant and one of joint funding and leads to strong sense of leadership and ownership by community in ensuring that project comes to conclusion.”

