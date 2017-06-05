District prepares for polling, officer confident with teams

RETURNING officer for Abau district in Central, Lawrence Baro says he is confident that his polling officers will carry out a good job in this general election.

Baro said he was confident with his polling officers and trusted they would do their job well.

“We want all the candidates to be happy so we will give them a fair, honest and transparent polling.”

Polling for Abau is set for June 26 and was expected to last for 10 days because it would take time for some polling officers to reach their designated places.

Baro told The National that 28 polling teams would be sent out to the three LLGs; Amazon Bay, Cloud Bay and Aroma.

The polling places for Abau are Nabai, Oneone, Borebo, Delebai, Magarida, Mailu, Warumana, Daena, Aloke, Bonua, Maraoro, Boru,Si’ini, Robinson river,Duramu,Domara,Baramata,Tutubu, Ganai,Amau,Moreguina, Manabo, Merani, Dom, Lalaura,Kapari, Gavuone, Kelerakwa, Kupiano, Bukuku, Upulima, Waiori, Wanigela, Kelekapana, Keagolo, Gaivakala, Maopa, Pelagai and Paramana.

“There will be four police officers – two regular and two reserves – in each polling team and this decision was made after the election steering committee briefing”, he said

Baro said Abau has a voting population of more than 38, 000 but the number has increased since 2012.

“We are still waiting for the updated voting population from the electoral commission” he said.

He said that campaigns in the area would stop soon and Abau would go into polling, once the funds were made available by the electoral commission.

