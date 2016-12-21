District promotes leadership

PEOPLE from Gumine district in Chimbu are meeting this week to create awareness and promote good leadership.

Organising committee chairman Jonah Wemin said the conference was an idea which came out of public discussions on the social media.

It is expected to emphasise on unity and living for the greater good in terms of peace and development in the district.

Wemin said the four-day conference will end on Friday with a reconciliation, peace building and public respect ceremony initiated by the Dom Gorku people.

“Representatives from various non-government organisations will also present research on development issues including ward profiles and analysis of the district’s 2012 electoral results, a research done by the Australian National University, Care International and Community Development Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...