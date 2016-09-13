District to sell coffee in cities

By MEMO HAUKE

KEREMA district will be taking its coffee to sell at the markets in Port Moresby and Lae next month, says MP Richard Mendani.

He said they started planning about it in 2013 but while production had increased, there were no airstrips.

“It was difficult for the people to transport the produce in and out of the area,” he said.

“I have now built airstrips and structures, so the people can transport their produce and then mobilise the farmers to be part of the coffee association.

“We have done that for the rehabilitation and awareness. Now we are in the second phase which is the marketing component.

“We went to the CIC and got the copy of the export license to do our corporate samples and our quality assessment so that our reports are good for marketing.”

Related