District sports on fundraising drive

THE Mt Hagen district sports association has started raising funds to assist athletes and officials to national events instead of depending on political leaders or business houses.

Last Saturday night at the McRoyal Hotel in Mt Hagen, the association staged its first fundraising dinner.

The Catholic archbishop of Mt Hagen Fr Douglas Young, Mt Hagen City Authority chief executive officer Leo Noki and Hagen Open electoral officer Jim Pena, and the presidents of all sporting attended the event.

The district sports association is an initiative of Hagen MP William Duma who funded the association to promote sports codes in his electorate. “We need to raise funds instead of waiting on sources to come and assist.” Dumasaid.

