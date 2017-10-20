District submits DSIP report

Tambul-Nebilyer district in the Western Highlands has set a precedence by submitting his predecessor’s 2016 district services improvement programme (DSIP) acquittal reports.

The completed DSIP compliance reports were submitted to the Department of Implementation and Rural Development (DIRD) by the newly-elected MP Win Bakri Daki.

The outstanding district services improvement programme compliance reports were from the former Tambul-Nebilyer MP Benjamin Poponawa who received K10 million DSIP funds in the last term of Parliament.

Daki, who is also the Vice Minister for Treasury, highlighted that he did what was in the best interest of his district development authority board and his people.

He said he wanted to start fresh for the next five years.

“I have to clean up the mess created by the former regime as being a mandated leader as part of compliance stipulated under the Public Finance Management (Act) Section 98 where districts and provinces shall furnish fiscal reports to relevant agencies,” he said.

Daki said though there was a mess he has no intention to institute an audit for the entire administration but continue on from where his predecessor has left.

DIRD’s first assistant secretary for Highlands region Gordon Wafimbi said Daki set a good example by furnishing compliance reports.

