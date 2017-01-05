District youth challenged by leader

SUCCESSFUL businessman and Usino-Bundi leader Edward Kiza has challenged all the youths in the Usino-Bundi district of Madang to get involved in sporting activities.

As part of his New Year messages to the youths Kiza said sports could rescue youths, who missed out on formal education.

During his visit to Iguruwe village on Monday, Kiza met with the local leaders and youths beofre their volleyball and soccer tournament.

“Play safe and be strong sportsmen and women,” Kiza said.

He said Usino-Bundi was one of the least developed districts in the province and most youths were in the village but sports and informal business opportunities were some of the ways they could get involved to help to improve themselves.

“These young men and women need to be given opportunities to excel.

“We must help them instead of blaming them for causing trouble.”

