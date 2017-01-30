Districts receive five vehicles

CENTRAL Governor Kila Haoda presented five new vehicles to districts of the province to improve service delivery in the rural communities.

During presentation last Tuesday at the provincial headquarters in Port Moresby, Haoda said vehicles were important to enhance service delivery in the rural communities and the entire province.

“These vehicles will enable civil servants to move around easily to deliver services and serve our people,” he said.

“These vehicles are bought for the purpose of service delivery and not for picnics, parties, families or personal use.

“Our rural people must always be in the centre of our hearts and that is the Central provincial government motto,” Haoda told chief executive officers of the five districts of Kairuku, Hiri, Rigo, Abau and Goilala.

According to provincial administrator Gei Raga, the five vehicles were bought for more than K600,000 from provincial support grants.

Raga warned the CEOs not to misuse the vehicles but for intended purpose only.

“Those five vehicles are purely for making sure that the extension services in the districts are carried out.

“I want the CEOs to do the right thing by ensuring that their extension officers use those vehicles.

“It’s not for your family runs, picnics or PMVs.

“It’s for extension officers to go out in the communities.”

Raga said whether it was an agriculture officer or community development officer or health extension officer, “we want these officers in the districts to go out and visit what is happening in the communities.

“A lot of funding was given through DSIP and PSIP but there’s no reports of extension officers telling us how many of these programmes initiated are implemented or supervised and monitored.

“Extension officers alone can tell us and that’s the very reason why we are giving these vehicles as a catalyst, and a way forward to move around and ensure that the projects and programmes implemented there are supervised.”

