Diversion of public funds disappointing, O’Neill says

By GYNNIE KERO

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill has expressed disappointment that millions of kina in public funds have been diverted by individuals elsewhere when the country needs money for infrastructure developments.

On Monday, O’Neill said an investigation would be conducted into the sale and purchase of the Manumanu land in Central at a total cost of K78.4 million for the relocation of two army barracks and a naval base.

Defence Minister Dr Fabian Pok and Public Enterprise and State Investments Minister William Duma have been sidelined pending the outcome of a commission of inquiry.

In the interim, the Public Enterprise and State Investments Ministry will be taken care of by National Planning Minister Charles Abel and the Defence Ministry will be taken care of by Fisheries Minister Mao Zeming.

“Let’s focus on one issue and find out how this happened through various agencies,” O’Neill said.

“And how large sums of money have been paid out when we want funding to build roads and bridges across the country.

“It is quite disappointing, but let’s get to the bottom of this.”

