Divine Word releases intake list

DIVINE Word University has posted its new and continuing student intake lists for 2017 for the main campus in Madang on its website – www.dwu.ac.pg.

A statement from the university’s community information centre explained that to access the lists, students, parents and guardians can log onto the following URL link: http://www.dwu.ac.pg/en/index.php/dwu/249-acceptancelists

The university had posted three lists under the categories of school leavers – those who had completed Grade 12 in 2016, non-school leavers – those who did matriculation or upgraded their marks and continuing and progression students.

The second intake of 30 students for the bachelor of medicine and bachelor surgery (MBBS) programme introduced last year was listed under the non-school leaver category.

This is because the applicants were not Grade 12 leavers but were those who successfully completed science foundation or equivalent.

Working class and or mature age students who applied for the popular flexible learning programmes are notified separately through acceptance letters before their study cohorts fall due throughout the year.

Meanwhile, the DWU lecturers resume work Jan 23 while student registration and orientation is from Feb 6-9.

The academic year will be officially launched on Feb 10.

Lectures start on Feb 13.

Students are expected to adhere to the dates for registration, orientation and resumption of classes.

