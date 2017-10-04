Divine Word students get work experience at Tabubil Hospital

TWENTY third-year rural health programme students at the Divine Word University are about to complete their rural block at the Tabubil Hospital.

Tabubil Hospital acting administrator Leonard Peruka said it was part of an agreement to upgrade the hospital to a teaching hospital.

“The hospital is being managed by Diwai Pharmaceuticals Limited which is a subsidiary of the Divine Word University,” Peruka said.

“In 2013, there was a agreement reached between Ok Tedi and Divine Word University for Tabubil Hospital to be upgraded into a teaching hospital. And through this, the hospital has been managed by the subsidiary since.

“Every year, the university sends about 20 students from the rural health programme in their third- year.

They travel to Tabubil for a 10-week placement for their rural block.

“The students then go to the various health facilities in North Fly and South Fly districts and be there for about six weeks. Then they come back to Tabubil before going back to Madang.

“We also have staff from Kiunga Hospital and students from schools to be trained as well.

“We have 20 students on site who will probably be heading back to the university mid next month.”

