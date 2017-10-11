Divine Word students present research findings on IT

A group of students from the Divine Word University presented 40 research findings on information technology as part of their academic assessment at their Madang campus last Friday.

Final-year students in the Bachelor of Information Systems and Bachelor of Mathematics and Computing Sciences programmes participated in the second combined Information Systems and Mathematics and Computing Science Symposium.

The symposium’s theme was ‘Advancing collaborative learning accessible to all through quality research in information systems, mathematics and computing sciences.’

Head of the two programmes Prof Peter Anderson said the research assignment allowed students to find solutions to real information system or information technology problems with supervision of staff and these were presented near the end of semester two.

He said these IT issues are identified during the course of their study or during periods of work experience.

Bachelor of Information Systems student Andrew Serat presented his project titled “Library Management System for Rural Access” which offers solutions to library access challenges faced by primary school students, especially in rural areas.

Serat decided to do this project after seeing the challenges facing primary schools in rural areas in accessing learning resources that contributed to fewer students continuing on to high school.

He showed the symposium how his system would assist the Madang education division would upload e-copies of text books which primary students in remote schools could access using android phones through internet access provided by Digicel.

Three mathematics projects using PNG data to model real world situations in tuna populations and PNG volcanic eruptions were also presented.

