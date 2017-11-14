Divisions urged to liaise with teachers

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

Teaching Service Commission chairman Baran Sori has urged education divisions in provinces to communicate better with their teachers

He said by not communicating well with teachers on the processes and procedures of teaching matters was frustrating.

Sori said teachers should be informed by the respective divisions on how their matters were dealt with.

“Usually teachers are frustrated because provincial education authorities are not informing teachers on the progress of the work.

“That makes them frustrated so it’s a matter of communicating with teachers, letting them know what is happening, how things are being done.

“If teachers are informed, I think there will be less misunderstanding and issues of threats and all these.”

Sori comments follows complaints from frustrated teachers in the recent appointment processes for about 48,000 teaching positions gazetted in the provinces.

East Sepik teachers said last week that they were in dark when the appointment process came to a standstill. That caused a delay in the submission of appointment forms.

Staff doing the appointments for East Sepik were locked out.

