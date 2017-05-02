Do your research on your candidates

I WOULD like to comment on Elections held in PNG after every five years.

These elections are always based on Melanesian way, which is wealth and relationship.

Every day in all media means we talk about infrastructure developments, how can that happen when the Melanesian attitude is not changed?

A lot of illiterates elected just because of wealth and relationship.

They themselves don’t have the knowledge so they sit there and are controlled by their advisers.

Portfolios in the parliament are distributed according to your profession.

Before we cast our votes, we voters must ask the intending candidates their profession and what portfolio they are vying if elected.

Not party policies. Party policies are there as platform for the party.

As a son of Kagua/Erave, I say choose wisely today to avoid tomorrow’s bitterness.

Mark Talipa

Lae

