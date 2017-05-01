Dobo shoot down Magani at NFS

By MELTON PAIS

DOBO Warriors beat Magani 22-6 in round seven of the Port Moresby Rugby League competition at the National Football Stadium yesterday.

The 18-point victory has pushed Magani from fourth place to sixth, while the Warriors have jumped a rung above them.

The Magani’s worst enemy was their ball handling errors in the second-half. The Maganis were leading 6-4 at half time after a centre try by Steven Kaupa which five-eighth Lango Maima successfully converted.

However, a stand out performance by Warriors five-eighth Junior Belo made the difference when he kicked three conversions from three attempts in the second-half.

The Warriors scored tries centre Waripu Chris, Prop Kaea Hensi and hooker Charlie Richard. The Maganis fought back but to no avail.

The other A grade match yesterday between Lalokau FM Hawks and Paga Panthers ended in an 8-8 draw.

Results: Women – Souths 8 West 4, Sisters 54 Warriors 0, Royals 20 Kone Tigers 0, Paga Panthers 8 Defence 4; Mens – West 4 Brothers 4, Kone Tigers 24 Defence 8, Hawks 8 Panthers 8.

Like this: Like Loading...