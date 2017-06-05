Dockers beat Cats in city AFL

THE Lamana Dockers ground out a 5.9 (39) to 3.2 (20) win over the Bomana Cats win in the Port Moresby Esi Loan AFL senior fixture at the Colts Oval yesterday.

The win enabled the Dockers to claim the outright leadership in the city’s eight-team competition.

The wharfies remain the only unbeaten team after six rounds and head the competition on 24 points.

The Cats, who were equal front-runners before yesterday’s match trail by a game on 20 points followed by Koboni 16, West Eagles 12, Oilmin Kokofas, Central Bombers and Gerehu Magpies 8 and Defence Hawks 4.

The Cats started off strongly with the wind and notched their first goal five minutes into the contest when Kataha Seewee slammed home a goal off a strong mark right at the Dockers goal mouth.

That was followed by another six-pointer and a behind from half-forward flanker Mackenzie Kamon before the wharfies rallied strongly with a six-pointer and two behinds from towering centre-half-forward and former University Tigers spearhead Colin Slim.

The Cats held a narrow 2.1 (13) to 1.2 (8) lead after the first quarter.

However, when play resumed for the second frame, the Cats were completely shut out and never saw much of the ball losing the possession stakes.

The Dockers applied pressure and dominated play in centre field with Clyde Pulah winning rucking duel over younger Kila Rawali to enable forwards Laurie Logo, Archie Mai Jr and Wesley Yuwi the first use of the ball for vital scoring opportunities.

Slim, later named man-of-the-match, added two more goals to his tally while his former Tigers team-mate Mal Avia booted one major with three others kicking a point each.

The Cats were held scoreless in the second quarter and went into half-time with an unchanged score from the first quarter 2.1 (13) as the wharfies cruised to 4.5 (29).

The Cats had the use of the wind for the second time in the third quarter but their usual trumph cards Seewee, Kelly Kaugla, Gilmore Morehari, Peter Lavong, Kila Rawali and MacMillan Nogfa struggled battle against a well-drilled Dockers outfit.

They only managed a lone behind in the third quarter while the Dockers kicked a goal against the wind through Logo to stretch their lead at 5.5 (35) to 2.2 (14).

The final quarter was of no different to the previous three with the wharfies continuing to dominate the contest with lots of energy.

Best for Dockers were Slim, Logo, Pulah, Mai Jr, Yuwi, Richard Rawali and Desmond Kaumu while Seewee, Kaugla, Morehari, Nogfa, Rawali and Kamon stood out for the Cats.

The goal kickers for Dockers were Slim (3), Avia (1) and Logo (1) while Kamon (2) and Seewee (1) goaled for the Cats.

Results: Sat, June 3 – Koboni 20.13 (133) Hawks 0.3 (3), Eagles 9.10 (64) Bombers 3.2 (20); Sun, June 4 – Kokofas 5.10 (40) Magpies 1.4 (10).

Like this: Like Loading...