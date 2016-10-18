Dockers bring Cats down to earth in AFL

LAMANA Dockers finally broke through for a morale-boosting 23-point AFL win over high-flying Bomana Cats at the Colts Oval in Port Moresby on Sunday.

The Cats did not have any answer at all and played catch-up football throughout the entire match, succumbing to the might of the hard-hitting Dockers 0.8.8 to 4.7.31.

The Dockers started off well under strong windy conditions, with Clyde Pulah, Laurie Logo and Emmanuel Tupia using their height advantage to the fullest to dominate the aerial contests to notch 2.3.15 while holding the Cats remained scoreless in the first quarter.

The Cats had their fair share of ball security and possessions in the second quarter but their trump cards Kataha Seewee, Peter Lavong, Kelly Kaugla, Gilmore Morehari and young Jason Logi were unable to find a clear passage to the goal mouth and only managed minor four points.

The Cats’ missing link in the forward line was their usual high-leaping youngster and prolific goal kicker Jackson Ngawi, who was out with an injury and helplessly watched from the sideline, as his team took a pummelling.

The Dockers continued their dominance in aerial contests and Pulah, Tupia and Logo held ground with long driving kicks to find full-forward Richard Rawali for one major to take their half-time lead to 3.3.21 to 0.4.4.

The Cats tried to breakaway in the second half of the match but found themselves hitting the Dockers’ man-to-man brick-wall defence without much success.

The AFL Academy boys only managed another four behinds in the second half while the Dockers added 1.4.10 to run out easy winners. The pool B match on Sunday between West Eagles and Gerehu Magpies was awarded to the Eagles on forfeit when the Magpies failed to make up the number to take the field. On Saturday, Taurama Suns narrowly edged out Central Bombers 6.3.39 to 4.14 38. The Bombers have themselves to blame for inaccurate kicking for goals. The other match on Saturday was awarded on forfeit to Concept Koboni when Defence Hawks failed to turn up at the field.

Related